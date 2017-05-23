Man sentenced for using hacked news releases to cheat market

A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced a Ukrainian man to 30 months in prison for his role in what prosecutors say was the largest known computer hacking and securities fraud scheme.
The judge on Monday also ordered 29-year-old Vadym Iermolovych to pay $3 million in restitution. He had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit computer hacking and aggravated identity theft.
Iermolovych admitted hacking into Marketwired, PR Newswire and Business Wire to steal yet-to-be published news releases containing financial information. Prosecutors say the information was used to generate approximately $30 million in illegal profits.
Three others have pleaded guilty and six others are awaiting trials.
Comments