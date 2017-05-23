University of Maine System trustees approve tuition increase

University of Maine System trustees have approved a tuition increase.
The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qQFeIj ) that tuition alone in the system will be raised an average of 3.3 percent, or $242 per year. In-state students are expected to pay around $17,486 for tuition, fees and room and board.
Rates for out-of-state students will be set by individual campuses.
School officials say the hikes are part of a $529 million budget. Chancellor James Page says the move is an investment in the system after dealing with the recession and the school's subsequent tuition freeze.
University of Maine campuses will also be grouped in three categories for tuition starting this fall. The new financial tiers are part of an effort to move toward a unified budget system.
