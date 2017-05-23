Business

May 23, 2017 7:35 AM

Springfield developer, lobbyist pitch downtown casino

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Some officials in Springfield are pushing for a casino in Illinois' capital city, but the effort faces major legislative hurdles.

State lawmakers would have to approve a license, but there are few signs the two-year state budget impasse that's overshadowed other issues in Springfield will end. Also, legislative attempts aimed at expanding gambling haven't included a Springfield casino.

Still, a lobbyist and developer say a downtown casino could help expand an economy that's been dependent on state government.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2rw6yMH) they're pitching a 1,200-position casino, which they say could create up to 800 jobs and generate as much as $175 million in revenue.

City officials, including Mayor Jim Langfelder, say they're open to the idea.

