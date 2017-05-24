New Mexico lawmakers confront budget crisis, governor

New Mexico lawmakers are converging on the state Capitol for a special session in hopes of resolving a budget crisis.
The session begins at noon Wednesday with a focus on restoring vetoed funding to all state colleges and universities.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and the Democratic-led Legislature have been feuding for months over how to fill a shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.
Martinez in April vetoed tax and fee increases that most lawmakers say are needed to bolster funding for public schools, courts and critical government services after repeated rounds of cuts to state agencies.
The governor favors further government belt tightening, along with legislation to wipe away tax breaks.
Lawmakers are contemplating quick ways to boost finances by taxing more online sales, imposing taxes on nonprofit hospitals and suspending infrastructure projects.
