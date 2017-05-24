Former Lawrence office manager sentenced for theft

A former office manager of a Lawrence property management company was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $485,000 in restitution for stealing from the company.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 45-year-old Candy Gunderson, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds. In her plea, she admitted taking the money from Garber Enterprises between 2007 and 2015 while she was office manager.
Prosecutors say she used several methods to take the money including depositing checks payable to Garber into her personal account, issuing forged company checks, using company funds to pay for work on rental properties she owned and using the company credit card for personal expenses.
