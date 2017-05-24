The Latest: Protesters rally outside United's annual meeting

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. At the United Continental Holdings Inc. annual meeting, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, United Airlines investors will get their chance to ask Munoz about the violent removal of a man from a plane and other recent incidents. Shareholders also will vote on whether to re-elect board members, and get their say on executive pay. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo