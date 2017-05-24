Hobby Lobby plans to open a new store in Puyallup in 2018.
Business

May 24, 2017

Hobby Lobby fans: This news will make your day

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

A former Haggen site in Puyallup will come back to life next year as a Hobby Lobby.

A building permit application was submitted last week for the store to occupy about 60,000 square feet of the space at 201 37th Ave. SE, said the city’s Development Services director, Tom Utterback.

Another portion of the site is still available for development.

The projected opening date for the store is May 2018, Bob Miller, communications coordinator with Hobby Lobby, told The News Tribune on Wednesday.

“Hobby Lobby is constantly looking for new locations to better serve our customers, and we are looking forward to coming to Puyallup,” Miller said via email.

Other area stores include Tacoma, Lakewood, Olympia and Federal Way.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

