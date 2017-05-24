Hawaii sues Ford, Nissan and Toyota over dangerous air bags

Stephen Levin, executive director of Hawaii's Office of Consumer Protection, gestures to photos of metal shards released when air bags exploded on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Honolulu. Hawaii is suing auto manufacturers Ford, Nissan and Toyota over air bags that can spew shrapnel when they deploy. The complaint filed Wednesday says the manufacturers knew or should have known for more than a decade that air bags installed in their cars posed serious and sometimes fatal danger. Cathy Bussewitz AP Photo