Business

May 25, 2017 1:33 AM

Budget plan clears New Hampshire Senate committee

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A key committee in New Hampshire's Senate has passed its version of the state's new two-year budget.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the proposal, 4-2, on Wednesday with Democrats opposed.

WEVO-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qYrkBZ ) the spending plan comes in at about $12 billion, slightly less than the House's budget and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's (soo-NOO'-noo) budget. Senate President Chuck Morse says the budget is realistic and praised the plan's proposed cuts to business taxes.

Areas such as developmental disability services, substance abuse and mental health all saw more money than in the current budget, but the Democrats on the committee say increases don't go far enough.

The full state Senate is scheduled to vote on the plan next week.

___

This story has been corrected to say that Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) is the Governor of New Hampshire.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:19

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
What does a million-dollar home look like? 0:45

What does a million-dollar home look like?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos