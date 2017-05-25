U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel Museum, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel Museum, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's theory about Iran's collapse

By BRADLEY KLAPPER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump asserted this week that Iran was 6 months from ruin before its economy was saved by the nuclear deal with the West.

An AP Fact Check suggests that scenario is not realistic. Iran was still exporting oil and importing some products. Its economy was in trouble, but collapse did not appear imminent.

Trump made his statement in Jerusalem on Monday.

Although Trump promised frequently during the presidential campaign to get the U.S. out of the deal, he has not done so.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public figures

