Wait for new 24 Hour Fitness might soon be over

The former Albertsons/Haggen site at 111 S. 38th St. in Tacoma appears to be slowly transforming into a 24 Hour Fitness, according to permits filed with the city and a banner at the site.
Permits filed with Tacoma as recent as Monday include plumbing, signage, mechanical and fire protection.
The company, contacted this week by The News Tribune, would provide no details on plans for the site, saying it would be “very premature” to share any information.
The property sold in April for $13.5 million to T24 LLC, according to Pierce County records. The site was part of the failed Haggen chain expansion.
Joe Graff, development specialist at the City of Tacoma, told The News Tribune nearly a year ago that the California-based fitness group had started the application process to remodel the grocery store.
Area 24 Hour Fitness outlets include sites in Lakewood, Olympia, Auburn, Kent and Federal Way, according to its website.
