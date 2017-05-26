The Latest: South Carolina man pleads guilty to 7 killings

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:46 Tips on how to land your next job Pause 1:45 Watch: Curtis' Lexi Ellis, Saudia Heard go 1-2 in 4A state triple jump final 0:41 Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 3:15 Pro Football Hall of Fame brings its best to history museum 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:34 Students at Rogers High celebrate college commitment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy