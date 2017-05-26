Point Ruston hotel will have gorgeous views. And you’ll pay a premium for them.

Ruston is getting its first hotel, and a room there will cost upwards of $240 per night.
That’s right, $240, or more than twice the average rate of a room in downtown Tacoma.
Developers of the $58 million Silver Cloud hotel at Point Ruston promise it will be worth it, if only for the setting.
“There’s nothing like it,” said Jim Korbein, CEO of Silver Cloud Inns & Hotels Inc. “This is a unique setting for something like that. Especially this time of year — the summers are beautiful down there.”
The 194-room hotel will feature, among other amenities, an outdoor heated swimming pool and hot tub on the fifth floor.
It also will have 10,000 square feet of meeting space, which will include a 14-foot-high ceiling, a direct view of the waterfront 100 feet away, a full-service day spa and an outdoor deck, company officials said.
“We are really creating it as a premier wedding destination,” said Brian Zuber, the company’s chief operating officer.
The space also will appeal to corporate retreats and other social events, Korbien said.
Silver Cloud Inns & Hotels operates 10 hotels in the Pacific Northwest, including a hotel on Ruston Way near Tacoma’s Old Town Dock. That location will remain in business.
The company has done its research and has had a decade to reflect on its Point Ruston location concept since it announced it would build a hotel at the property in 2007, Korbein said. Silver Cloud officials have determined there’s a strong market for an upscale, four-star hotel on the shores of Commencement Bay in North Tacoma, he said.
Still, the company wanted to wait until more construction at Point Ruston, a $1 billion, 97-acre retail and residential development, was completed before moving forward with the hotel, Korbein said. The new Silver Cloud will sit across from Point Ruston’s Grand Plaza.
“We are finally where we want to be,” Korbein said. “We are very excited about finally getting this project moving vertical.”
Silver Cloud, through its construction manager MC Construction, has filed permits and paid fees for what will be Ruston’s first hotel, Mayor Bruce Hopkins said. The city is home to about 900 residents and is surrounded by the city of Tacoma on three sides with Commencement Bay to the northeast.
“We are very excited to have a Silver Cloud,” Hopkins said.
Construction is scheduled to start this summer, and the hotel could open in 2019.
Hotel occupancy rates in Tacoma have climbed in recent years, surpassing more than 70 percent for the first time in 2015, according to data from tourism website Travel Tacoma + Pierce County. The average daily rate for hotels in downtown Tacoma has neared $100 per night.
Korbein said he thinks the market will support the new Silver Cloud’s nightly rates.
A night’s stay at its existing Tacoma location is “pushing $200,” Korbein said, and that hotel has 80 percent occupancy year-round.
“There is the demand, and there’s going to be a rate premium for a higher-end waterfront hotel,” Zuber, the company’s chief operating officer, added.
The new hotel is “probably on the high end of the market,” but its superior location and adjacent amenities are likely to justify the price, said Kim Bedier, the city of Tacoma’s director of venues and events. Weddings and special event gatherings could see brisk business there, Bedier said.
“If you’re spending thousands on your wedding, the hotel cost is the least thing you’re worried about,” she said.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
