President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron before a concert by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina, Sicily, Friday, May 26, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is second from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at center. The New York Times via AP, Pool Stephen Crowley
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron before a concert by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina, Sicily, Friday, May 26, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is second from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at center. The New York Times via AP, Pool Stephen Crowley

Business

May 26, 2017 9:09 PM

After trip's final day, Trump to return to tumult at home

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE PACE Associated Press
TAORMINA, Italy

President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.

Trump will spend Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to Europe.

The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.

In Washington, though, a newly appointed special counsel is just beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

