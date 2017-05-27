Business

May 27, 2017 5:59 PM

Kasich joining economic development trip to Japan

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) will join a delegation of state officials and business leaders for an economic development trip to Japan.

The group leaves Wednesday on the four-day trip.

A spokeswoman for the Republican governor says Kasich was invited by officials from the state's privatized economic development office, JobsOhio. The delegation will meet with companies in Japan about development opportunities.

Leaders of economic development agencies in Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo also will be on the trip.

State officials say there are more than 300 Japanese-owned companies in Ohio and that Japan is the state's top source of international investment leading to job creation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tips on how to land your next job

Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job
ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:19

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos