Albuquerque Museum to display work of Zuni carvers

The work of one of Zuni Pueblo's most famous fetish carvers will going on display this summer at the Albuquerque Museum.
Officials say it will be the first retrospective exhibit of Leekya Deyuse's work.
His carvings began gaining notoriety in the early 1900s thanks to the marketing of regional traders in the American Southwest. By the 1950s, his work was sought out by museums and was part of private collections worldwide.
The exhibition — titled The Leekya Family: Master Carvers of Zuni Pueblo — will be on display from June 24 through Sept. 24.
More than 350 works will make up the exhibit and will include pieces made by his contemporaries and descendants.
The family's story will be presented through the voices of his grandsons, Freddie and Francis Leekya, and his daughter, the late Sarah Leekya.
