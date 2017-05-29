Daniel Webster College wraps up loose ends

Daniel Webster College in Nashua has officially shut down, with many of its students and staff transitioning to Southern New Hampshire University.
The college, once known for its flight program, was sold in 2009 to ITT Educational Services, a for-profit company that announced last year it was shutting down nationwide. In September, Southern New Hampshire University agreed to step in and help ensure that seniors could graduate on time and those with more than a year to go could transfer to the Manchester university or elsewhere.
SNHU President Paul LeBlanc told New Hampshire Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2rd2gcp) that of the 618 students, 158 recently graduated, another 202 are transferring to SNHU and the rest transferred to other institutions. SNHU also hired 25 of the 40 or so Daniel Webster employees.
