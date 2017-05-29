A bald eagle flies by a bluff In Longbranch, Wash., Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Back to work, and clouds, this week after picture-perfect weekend

So long, sunshine and spectacular mountain views.

This week’s forecast will be rainy and cooler than the blue-sky and warm holiday weather we enjoyed over the weekend.

Tonight’s low dips into the lower 50s as the onshore flow increases through Tuesday. As a result, the high Tuesday is forecast to be a mere 63 degrees, quite a change from weekend highs around 80. This change will result in showers and an increasing threat of thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the week also appears cooler with a chance of showers each day and highs ranging in mid-60s and lows in the 50s through Friday. The weekend calls for a slight chance of showers with highs in the upper 60s.

