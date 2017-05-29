The Latest: House panel advances income tax increase

The Latest on Illinois state legislative action in Springfield (all times local):
8 p.m.
A House committee has advanced legislation that would raise more than $5 billion in revenue by increasing taxes.
House Revenue Committee members sent the proposal to the House floor Monday on a party-line vote. Senate Democrats approved the measure last week as part of a plan to break Illinois' two-yearlong budget gridlock. Most of the funds it would raise come from increasing the personal income tax rate 32 percent to 4.95 percent.
Democratic Rep. Will Davis of Homewood is the sponsor. He says increasing funds is necessary to pay for critical services citizens want and need.
But he also called the proposal part of an "ongoing conversation" that could result in an amended version of the Senate's plan.
Republican Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills says the tax hike would hurt middle class families.
___
The bill is SB9 .
___
6 p.m.
The Illinois House has endorsed tougher sentences for repeat gun offenders in an attempt to curb Chicago violence.
House lawmakers voted 70-41 Monday for the measure after a contentious two-hour debate. The plan would prompt judges to prescribe longer terms within existing guidelines for individuals charged with illegal firearm possession multiple times. It would also introduce a diversion program for young first-time offenders and reduce incarceration for certain drug offenses.
Numerous lawmakers contended stricter sentencing would disproportionately incarcerate minorities without addressing deeply rooted issues underlying Chicago violence.
But House sponsor and Republican leader Rep. Jim Durkin of Western Springs says it would decrease gun violence by giving Chicago law enforcement a tool it needs.
A Democratic representative who voted for the measure has filed a motion requesting another vote.
___
The bill is SB1722.
___
4:40 p.m.
The Illinois Legislature has overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to automatically register qualified voters.
The proposal would register eligible individuals automatically when they visit Secretary of State's offices and several other state agencies unless they opt out. The House endorsed it 115-0 Monday. It now returns to the Senate for agreements on changes.
Democratic state Rep. Robyn Gabel of Evanston is the measure's House sponsor. She says the proposal would modernize Illinois' voter registration system and increase participation.
A previous version passed both chambers last fall but Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it over concerns it didn't do enough to prevent voter fraud. Republican state Rep. Mike Fortner of West Chicago says this bill addresses all parties' concerns.
___
The bill is SB1933 .
___
3:30 p.m.
The Illinois House has unanimously approved changes to state purchasing laws that tighten changes enacted in 2009 after former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich was impeached and imprisoned for political corruption.
The vote Monday on Rep. Al Riley's legislation was 114-0. The Olympia Fields Democrat took a measure that began as the Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise and added information he received from statewide hearings he initiated last winter.
The Illinois Senate measure tweaked 2009 rules determined to be overly burdensome. It allows state purchasing cooperation with federal agencies and consortiums. It makes it easier for vendors to register and submit a bid.
Riley's changes address the use of soybean and vegetable oil ink, sanctions against violations of the law, and making sure minority and women-owned businesses who believe they've been unfairly treated have their grievances heard.
___
1:55 p.m.
The Illinois House has approved a plan that prevents what advocates say is harassment of undocumented immigrants.
The so-called TRUST Act was approved 62-49 Monday. It requires a criminal warrant before federal authorities pursue undocumented immigrants.
But Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch softened the legislation with input from local police organizations. The Hillside Democrat says police were concerned with earlier legislation which forbid them from participating with federal authorities unless there was a criminal warrant.
But it still prohibits local jails from holding people on immigration detainers so that federal officials may pick them up for possible deportation.
Republicans complained immigration is a federal issue. Proponents argue it's not a crime to be in the country illegally and many work and pay taxes.
The measure must return to the Senate.
___
The bill is SB31 .
___
12:55 a.m.
The Illinois House plans to continue debating a proposed income tax increase as the Senate returns to the question of a property tax freeze.
The House has committee hearings scheduled Monday to continue reviewing the $37 billion budget plan the Senate approved. It includes $5.4 billion in revenue raised mostly by a 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.
The Senate sent the plan to the House last week. It also includes $3 billion in spending reductions.
But Republicans are not on board. GOP members in the Senate say Democrats reneged on a deal to trade a tax increase for structural changes Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has demanded.
One involves a property tax freeze. Senate Democrats say they'll still consider one.
