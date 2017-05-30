Business

May 30, 2017 12:36 PM

Uber fires autonomous car researcher involved in lawsuit

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Uber has followed through on threats to fire a star autonomous-car researcher whose hiring touched off a bitter legal fight with Waymo, the former self-driving car arm of Google.

Waymo has alleged that Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 documents containing trade secrets before he founded a startup that was purchased by Uber.

A federal judge has ordered Uber to return the documents and referred the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office for possible criminal investigation.

Uber said in a statement Tuesday that Levandowski missed a company deadline to help with an internal investigation in the case.

A telephone message was left Tuesday afternoon for Levandowski.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tips on how to land your next job

Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job
ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:19

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos