Yes, if you’re moving here, there are still homes below the median price

If you continue to be amazed at the South Sound’s real estate home prices and the influx of new residents to the area, you’re not alone.
We recently asked the real estate website Estately.com to look up how median sale prices for homes only (no condos or townhouses) have changed since 2015 in Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, University Place, Bonney Lake and for comparison, Seattle.
(We’ll get to the people moving here — or not — later in this story.)
Median means exactly half of homes sold are above this price and exactly half are below.
From the review: Puyallup’s median sale price year over year saw the biggest jump at 15.51 percent, followed by Tacoma at 12.65 percent, then Seattle at 10.84 percent.
All six cities saw an increase, though Bonney Lake saw the lowest at 7.55 percent.
Outside of Seattle, University Place had the highest median sold price in the past year, at $344,800.
The time frame Estately examined was the median sale price of May 2016 to April 2017, compared to May 2015 to April 2016, and how many now are listed below median price.
Here are the numbers:
Tacoma
$236,000, up from $209,500.
65 houses for sale below current median price.
Lakewood
$257,500, up from $235,500.
26 homes for sale below current median price.
Puyallup
$319,950, up from $276,997.
16 homes for sale below current median price.
University Place
$344,800, up from $310,000.
13 houses for sale below current median price.
Bonney Lake
$322,551, up from $299, 900.
Eight houses for sale below current median price.
Seattle
$675,000, up from $609,000.
146 houses for sale below current median price.
Now about those people moving here.
If U-Haul is any indication, Seattle and Tacoma are not high on the national list of moving destinations, though Tacoma is up a bit over 2015.
In its annual rankings of U-Haul U.S. Destination Cities, Seattle and Tacoma came in at Nos. 44 and 45, respectively for 2016.
The rental company considers Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of moving season, with about 45 percent of all U-Haul moves happening now through Labor Day.
According to the company: “Seattle witnessed a 4.5 percent decrease in 2016 arrivals compared to 2015, slipping three spots from its No. 41 ranking in 2015. Tacoma witnessed a 1 percent increase in arrivals, rising two spots from its No. 47 ranking in 2015.”
The top destination for 2015 and 2016: Houston.
