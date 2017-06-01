FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, then - National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. The House intelligence committee said May 31, it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer as well as their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, then - National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. The House intelligence committee said May 31, it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer as well as their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, then - National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row before the start of the President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. The House intelligence committee said May 31, it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his personal lawyer as well as their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Business

June 01, 2017 12:44 AM

Comey OK'd to testify; House committee issues subpoenas

By DEB RIECHMANN and JAKE PEARSON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The House intelligence committee says it is issuing subpoenas for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser and his personal lawyer. It will also issue them for their businesses as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year's election.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others — to the National Security Agency, the FBI and the CIA — for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of U.S. individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tips on how to land your next job

Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job
ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 1:19

ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall
What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos