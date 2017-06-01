Coast Guard upgrades its communications with inland mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has upgraded equipment to improve its radio communications with inland mariners on the Ohio River and tributaries of the Mississippi River.
Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that the very high frequency radio communications equipment was upgraded in Louisville, Kentucky.
They say the Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley changed its VHF communications to a digital system called Rescue 21 to improve the quality of radio communications with mariners.
The Coast Guard says the most suitable Global Maritime Distress and Safety System communications system for recreational users is VHF Digital Selective Calling. It allows automated communications with all types of vessels. The Coast Guard notes that DSC radios need to be registered.
Comments