Something to look forward to this summer: $1 movies for the kids

“Kung Fu Panda 3,” Ice Age: Collision Course” and “The Secret Life of Pets” are some of the family movies coming to a theater near you starting later this month, at bargain ticket prices.
Regal Entertainment announced Thursday its “Summer Movie Express” lineup of kids’ films. The nine-week film festival will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at participating theaters.
Part of each $1 admission will go to the Will Rogers Institute.
Participating area theaters include Regal Lakewood Stadium 15 & RPX; Regal Longston Place Stadium 14 in Puyallup; Regal Tall Firs 10 in Bonney Lake; Regal South Sound Cinema 10 in Port Orchard; Regal Martin Village Stadium 16 & IMAX in Lacey; and Regal The Landing Stadium 14 & RPX.
This year’s local lineup, dates and times can be found at http://regmovi.es/2qMbHfa.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
