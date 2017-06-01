$8.2 billion education proposal moves forward in Legislature

An $8.2 billion proposal to fund Oregon's K-12 education system cleared its first hurdle in Salem on Thursday. It's the biggest school budget to-date and the state's single-largest obligation for the 2017-19 budget.
The funding figure represents the state's share of the K-12 budget, known as the State School Fund, by far the biggest source of school district funding that comes directly from state household, business and property taxes.
The education funding proposal is a 9 percent overall jump, or a $830 million increase, from the current schools budget.
The proposal passed out of the House Education Subcommittee Thursday and will now be considered by the full Ways and Means panel.
Comments