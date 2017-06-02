Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord.
Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord. Susan Walsh AP Photo
Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord. Susan Walsh AP Photo

Business

June 02, 2017 12:49 AM

AP FACT CHECK: Holes in Trump's reasoning on climate pullout

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

An AP Fact Check finds holes in President Donald Trump's reasoning for pulling the U.S. out of a landmark international agreement on fighting climate change.

The White House says the Paris accord would "effectively decapitate" the American coal industry. Yet the industry has been in decline for many years, and the primary cause is competition from natural gas.

Trump also cited a study as evidence the agreement would cost millions of American jobs. He didn't say the study was paid for by two groups that are opposed to environmental regulations. And they receive backing from those who profit from the continued use of fossil fuels.

The White House portrays the impact of the accord on the Earth's climate as negligible. But an expert says that's based on an outdated report.

EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos