Business

June 02, 2017 3:46 AM

Truck driver gets 90 days for 18-year-old's crash death

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

A truck driver has been given 90 days in jail for colliding with a motorcycle in western Douglas County as he was talking on a hands-free wireless device.

Court records say 48-year-old Michael Green was sentenced Thursday. He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

The accident occurred Aug. 9. Authorities say 18-year-old Madeline Fitzpatrick was a passenger on the motorcycle being driven by Jason Matthews when it collided with Green's semitrailer at an intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and Matthews was hospitalized.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos