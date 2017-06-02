Indian fishermen try new nets for healthier oceans

FILE- In this Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, an Indian fisherman pulls back his fishing net with his early morning catches at a beach in Goa, India. Two years after switching nets, Indian fishermen say local fish stocks are recovering since they adopted a square-shaped mesh that allows small fish to escape to maintain a breeding population. The project is one of many being showcased at a major conference on oceans beginning Monday, June 5, 2017, at U.N. headquarters, where the United Nations will plead with nations to help halt a global assault on marine life and ecosystems that is threatening jobs, economies and even human lives. Anupam Nath, File AP Photo