South Sound Business People

Gray Lumber Company of Tacoma has announced staff changes and additions
▪ Alison Skinner is the account payable and human resources manager for the firm. She is a fourth generation Gray family employee and earned a bachelor’s degree from Pitzer College and a MBA from University of Washington Tacoma.
▪ Guy Thrall is in contractor sales for the company He has been in the construction industry since 1984, specializing in commercial construction. He will focus on residential and light commercial construction.
▪ Blake Fransen is marketing coordinator for Gray Lumber. He is a fourth generation Gray family employee and coordinates the marketing department. Fransen earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
▪ Sabrina Grace has been named executive director of Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood. She will oversee the day to day operations of the gardens, a National Historic Landmark. Grace succeeds Stephanie Walsh, who served in the same capacity for the previous 17 years.
She earned a bachelor’s degree of science and a MBS from the University of Maryland and has served in several management and executive positions in New York, Germany, Spain and California.
▪ Evan Hagen, certified athletic trainer at Tumwater High School, has been named the regional nominee for The Newell 2017 National Athletic Trainer of the Year Award that recognizes high school athletic trainers for the service and leadership they provide local athletic communities. He will be considered for The Newell Award 2017 National Athletic Trainer of the Year.
▪ Kirsten Willis, major gifts officer with The Humane Society of Tacoma Pierce County was recently honored as the Rotarian of the Year for 2017 by the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. She was honored for her service to the club on numerous club committees including co-chairing the club's annual auction in 2016.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
