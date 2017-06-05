FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, copies of President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget are seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Even members of his own party last month were quick to declare President Donald Trump’s budget plan dead on arrival. And in fact, Congress faces a burst of overdue budget-related work this summer, most of which probably won’t bear much resemblance to Trump’s budget, which promised deep spending cuts on domestic programs, rapid economic growth, and a balanced federal ledger in a decade.
Business

June 05, 2017 12:48 AM

Debt ceiling issue tops summer budget agenda for Congress

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The budget agenda for Congress this summer probably won't bear much resemblance to President Donald Trump's spending plan.

Trump has promised deep spending cuts for domestic programs, rapid economic growth and a balanced federal ledger in a decade

But at the top of lawmakers' must-do list for the summer is raising the government's borrowing cap, also known as the debt limit. By the Treasury Department's own measure, lawmakers must take action before leaving for their August recess.

Congress is way behind on the 12 annual spending bills covering the Pentagon and other federal agencies for the upcoming budget year. Work on those measures was supposed to begin last month, but Republicans have yet to unite behind a plan.

Also waiting are the thorny issues of health care and tax reform.

