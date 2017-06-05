Trump's claim that US is cleanest lacks support from studies

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, a plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H. President Donald Trump said the United States “will continue to be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth” as he announced pulling out of an international accord designed to curb climate change. But facts muddy that claim. Data show the U.S. is among the dirtiest countries when it comes to heat-trapping carbon pollution. One nation that has cleaner air in nearly every way is Sweden. Jim Cole, File AP Photo