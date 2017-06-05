Business

June 05, 2017 5:33 AM

US productivity flat in first quarter, while labor costs up

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

The productivity of American workers was flat in the first three months of this year, while labor costs rose at the fastest pace since the second quarter of last year.

The Labor Department says productivity growth was zero in the January-March quarter after rising at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter. It was the weakest performance since productivity had fallen at a 0.1 percent rate in the second quarter of last year but an improvement from an initial reading of a 0.6 percent decline.

Labor costs rose at a 2.2 percent rate after having fallen at a 4.6 percent rate in the fourth quarter. It was the fastest gain since April-June of last year.

Productivity growth has been weak through most of the current recovery.

