FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial results, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Alphabet’s stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone. Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 Monday, June 5, 2017, in morning trading. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo

Business

June 05, 2017 7:09 AM

Amazon, now Alphabet with shares at $1,000

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Alphabet's stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone.

The parent company of Google, along with the online retail juggernaut Amazon, are part of a small group of stocks belonging to companies that have shunned stock splits. Those splits make the stock more affordable and generate brokerage fees. But companies like Amazon and Alphabet have chosen to reward its long-term investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 in early trading Monday.

