Amazon, now Alphabet with shares at $1,000

FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, reports financial results, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Alphabet’s stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone. Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 Monday, June 5, 2017, in morning trading. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo