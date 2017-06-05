Business

June 05, 2017 8:25 AM

Grain higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 2.40 cents lower at $4.2960 bushel; July corn was up 2.20 cents at $3.7340 a bushel; July oats was up 6.40 cents at $2.49 a bushel while July soybeans lost 15.80 cents to $9.2340 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 8.33 cents higher at $1.3253 a pound; August feeder cattle was up 8.05 cents at $1.5873 pound; June lean hogs gained .13 cent to $.8123 a pound.

