Chicago taxi operators seeking more relief from Uber, Lyft

A union representing hundreds of Chicago taxi drivers wants the city to ease vehicle restrictions, waive a tax and eliminate a fee to help what they call a struggling industry.
The Cab Drivers United union says its members are struggling to survive in the era of ride-hailing services. The union released a study Monday that indicates operators who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for taxi medallions are increasingly facing foreclosure on the loans they took out to finance the purchases.
The union is asking the city to consider allowing older taxis to stay on the road as long as they pass inspection. It also wants the city to waive a $98-a-month ground transportation tax and eliminate a $1,000 fee to renew medallions every two years.
Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection spokeswoman Lilia Chacon says city officials are open to talks.
