House GOP on track to undoing post-2008 financial rules

House Republicans are preparing to dismantle financial rules established under President Barack Obama that were designed to head off economic meltdowns like the one that caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs and homes during the Great Recession.
Republicans are arguing that the many requirements imposed under what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act have actually harmed economic growth by making it harder for consumers and businesses to get credit.
They say the biggest banks are only getting bigger while local banks are struggling.
Democratic lawmakers overwhelmingly oppose the bill, which also faces major obstacles in the Senate. They argue that Dodd-Frank has brought financial security to millions of Americans and that undoing it will encourage the kind of risky lending practices that invites future economic shocks.
