House GOP on track to undoing post-2008 financial rules

FILE - In this May 21, 2010, file photo, then-Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sen. Christopher Dodd, D-Conn., right, and then- House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., speak to reporters outside the White House in Washington, after their meeting with President Barack Obama. House Republicans headed toward a vote June 8, 2017, on dismantling sweeping financial rules established under Obama that were designed to head off economic meltdowns. Republicans are arguing that the many requirements imposed under what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act have actually harmed economic growth by making it harder for consumers and businesses to get credit. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo