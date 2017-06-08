Business

June 08, 2017 2:30 AM

RI senators pass bill demanding all 38 Studios records

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island Senate Committee has passed a bill demanding the release of all records related to the investigation of the state's failed $75 million deal with ex-Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's now-bankrupt video game company.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rOxk0q ) senators unanimously passed the legislation Wednesday night. It now heads to the senate floor for a full vote.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has argued for the records to be released, saying the public has a right to know what went wrong.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says he is "greatly concerned" about setting a precedent in releasing sensitive court records.

State police released about 500 pages of internal emails while senators cast their vote. The emails span from 2013 to 2016 and include updates on the case and potential leads.

