As budget deal collapses, lawmakers head to special session

Louisiana lawmakers' budget negotiations cratered Thursday in the final hours of a regular legislative session, forcing the House and Senate into a special session to try to cobble together a deal on a more than $28 billion spending plan.
The special session began Thursday night, to haggle over a package of must-pass budget bills to finance state government operations, public services, colleges and construction projects. But the House then immediately adjourned until Monday, forcing the Senate to exit as well because all budget bills must start in the House.
House Republican leadership and the Senate couldn't come to terms on how much money to spend in the financial year beginning July 1. House Democrats sought to take up a Senate spending proposal, but they were blocked procedurally by Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras. As the time wound down, angry Democrats shouted on the House floor: "Let's vote!"
One of the procedural motions suggested the House had enough votes among both Democrats and Republicans to pass the Senate plan.
Republican Rep. Kenny Havard and Democratic Rep. Major Thibaut, both of whom voted to consider the Senate budget proposal, in unison described the special session as "embarrassing" to the Legislature. Republican Rep. Julie Stokes said she was "disgusted."
"Petty partisan politics have failed the people of the state today, and it's time that we grow up and work on solving the people's problems," said Stokes, who voted to bring up the Senate budget proposal.
Both House and Senate leaders pointed fingers at each other for causing another session at an average cost of $50,000 to $60,000 per day.
House Republican leaders want to spend less than the full state income forecast, as a cushion to avoid midyear cuts in case the predictions were wrong. The Senate, backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Democrats, want to spend all available dollars, saying otherwise they'd have to make unnecessary, harmful cuts.
The sluggish, two-month regular session will be remembered mainly for its sharp disagreements between the House and Senate and the Republican House leadership and Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards over spending and taxes.
In addition to the budget meltdown, lawmakers also reached no long-term deals on taxes and no agreement on how to solve a more than $1 billion financial gap that hits in mid-2018 when temporary taxes expire, setting up the inevitability of another special session sometime in the coming months.
Edwards saw only one major victory in the session: passage of a criminal justice revamp that backers said could move Louisiana out of its unenviable spot of having the nation's highest incarceration rate. A package of bills lessen sentences for nonviolent crimes and bolster spending on programs aimed at helping people who leave prison so they don't reoffend.
But the Democratic governor's entire tax package — including a last-minute bid to create a new tax on businesses — was shelved.
At issue in the budget debate was whether to trust the state income forecast, which has been too optimistic every year for nearly a decade.
House Republican leaders want to leave some money on the table, saying that would keep them from having to make midyear budget cuts if the forecast isn't met. The Senate, Edwards and House Democrats disagree.
House GOP leaders proposed stripping out money senators wanted to spend on health services, public colleges, prisons, state police and the child welfare agency and eliminating a Senate-proposed pay raise for 38,000 state workers.
Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, a Metairie Republican, said it was unwise to "use 100 percent of a wrong number."
Senators rejected the offer and countered by saying they liked their original plan.
"It leaves too many priorities not addressed," said Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat.
Frustration also could be found in both the House and Senate on the tax front.
Legislators spent months talking about how this legislative session would focus on a tax overhaul to stabilize Louisiana's finances and end boom-and-bust budget cycles.
A year earlier, the majority-Republican Legislature passed more than $1 billion in temporary taxes, giving them June 2018 expiration dates, so lawmakers could do a more substantive overhaul this session. A study group offered a roadmap that its members said would achieve stability and plug holes.
But the House, where most tax measures must start, bottled up anything that could be considered a tax hike and jettisoned nearly every bill recommended by the task force. The Senate, which was more interested in a comprehensive package of tax changes, was stymied in what members could do with no cooperation from the House.
Both chambers are majority Republican, though the House is more conservative.
