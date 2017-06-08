First black chief pilot at a major airline retires

Cristopher Goods, 10, right, offers congratulations to Southwest Airlines captain Louis Freeman before Freeman piloted his last flight for the airline before his retirement in Dallas, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Freeman was the first African-Americansto become a chief pilot at a major U.S. airline and is retiring after a 36-year career that saw big changes in aviation. His most memorable flight carried the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. LM Otero AP Photo