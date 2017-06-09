Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Qatar’s top diplomat struck a defiant tone Thursday, saying no one gave Arab nations the right to “blockade” his energy-rich country, and that the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate Qatar is based on “false and fabricated news.” Malak Harb AP Photo