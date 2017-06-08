Business

June 08, 2017 11:07 PM

L.L. Bean facility briefly evacuated after bomb threat

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine

The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Maine is safe after someone called in a bomb threat to the police, prompting an evacuation.

Brunswick police say that they evacuated 200 employees Thursday night after the threat was called into a dispatch center. K-9 units swept the building, two from Maine State Police and one from Portland's police force.

The building was shut down for about an hour and deemed safe around 7:15 p.m. L.L. Bean officials say they let some of the scheduled night shift workers go home for the evening.

WCSH-TV reports that a fire alarm went off in the building before the threat was reported.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse
Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos