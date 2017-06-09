Accused leaker Reality Winner leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., following a bond hearing Thursday afternoon June 8, 2017. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps denied bond Thursday for 25-year-old Reality Winner. Prosecutor Jennifer Solari says investigators seized a notebook from Winner's house in Augusta, Georgia, and in it, Winner made references about traveling to the Middle East
Accused leaker Reality Winner leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., following a bond hearing Thursday afternoon June 8, 2017. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps denied bond Thursday for 25-year-old Reality Winner. Prosecutor Jennifer Solari says investigators seized a notebook from Winner's house in Augusta, Georgia, and in it, Winner made references about traveling to the Middle East The Augusta Chronicle via AP Michael Holahan
Accused leaker Reality Winner leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., following a bond hearing Thursday afternoon June 8, 2017. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps denied bond Thursday for 25-year-old Reality Winner. Prosecutor Jennifer Solari says investigators seized a notebook from Winner's house in Augusta, Georgia, and in it, Winner made references about traveling to the Middle East The Augusta Chronicle via AP Michael Holahan

Business

June 09, 2017 12:50 AM

No bond for woman accused of leaking top-secret documents

By JOHNNY CLARK and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga.

A federal judge says a young woman charged with leaking classified U.S. documents to a reporter will remain in jail until her trial.

Prosecutors successfully argued Thursday that 25-year-old Reality Winner might possess more stolen government secrets and that she might be a flight risk if released on bond.

The parents of the U.S. government contractor insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they're not "going to tolerate leakers."

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse
Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos