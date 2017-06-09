No bond for woman accused of leaking top-secret documents

Accused leaker Reality Winner leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in Augusta, Ga., following a bond hearing Thursday afternoon June 8, 2017. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps denied bond Thursday for 25-year-old Reality Winner. Prosecutor Jennifer Solari says investigators seized a notebook from Winner's house in Augusta, Georgia, and in it, Winner made references about traveling to the Middle East The Augusta Chronicle via AP Michael Holahan