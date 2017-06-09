Business

June 09, 2017 5:31 AM

Pipelines beneath Straits of Mackinac getting pressure tests

The Associated Press
MACKINAW CITY, Mich.

Pipeline company Enbridge is conducting federally required pressure tests on twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan.

The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2sKtk1e ) a test is Saturday on one pipeline that's part of Line 5 and the other will be tested later this month.

Officials with the Canadian company say the tests should put to rest concerns about the pipelines that were laid in 1953 and the need for additional safety reviews. Enbridge will pump sections of the line with water for the tests.

Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A nearly 5-mile-long section, divided into two lines, runs along the bottom of the straits area where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge.

