Motorists seeing slightly lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.38. That's down 2 cents from last week.
Motorists were paying $2.15 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.35, down 3 cents from last week. But that's slightly higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.37.
AAA says pump prices have remained steady due to low crude oil prices and slightly higher gas inventories.
Comments