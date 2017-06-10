Biden's niece pleads guilty in $110K credit-account theft

A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden has pleaded guilty in a $110,000 credit-account theft at a fancy Manhattan drugstore.
Caroline Biden admitted Friday to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years' probation if she repays the money, does 10 days of community service and avoids rearrest for a year.
Her lawyer hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment Saturday.
A court complaint says the 29-year-old used a borrowed credit card to open a customer account at the shop without the cardholder's OK, then racked up the six-figure tab over a year.
She was charged in 2013 with hitting a New York police officer amid a rent dispute with her roommate. She got treatment for anger problems. The resisting-arrest case was eventually dismissed.
