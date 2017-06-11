German police release Britons questioned over 'terror talk'

In this June 10, 2017 photo taken from video, a EasyJet plane stands at Cologne-Bonn airport, in Cologne Germany. German police are questioning three British citizens after their conversation during a flight to London prompted an EasyJet pilot to make an unscheduled stop in Cologne late Saturday. A spokesman for Cologne police says other passengers on the flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana overheard a conversation with "terrorist content" between the men, aged 31, 38 and 48. Airport authorities said in a statement that the 151 passengers on board disembarked the plane using emergency slides. dpa via AP Thomas Kraus