Business

June 11, 2017 9:33 PM

Building owner indicted for fatal explosion sells empty lots

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A property owner that was charged with causing a gas explosion that leveled three New York City buildings has sold the building's lots for over $9 million.

Records show the lots were sold last month to Nexus Building Development Group for $9.15 million.

The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2riVgY6 ) 57-year-old Maria Hrynenko is currently awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the 2015 blast. Authorities say Hrynenko set up an illegal gas line that caused the explosion.

Lawyers for the victims previously said they were worried the sale of the properties would jeopardize their settlements.

Hrynenko, her attorney and Nexus did not return requests for comment.

The March 26, 2015 explosion killed two people and left more than a dozen others injured.

  Comments  

