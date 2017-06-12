Blake Olson explains the operation on Thursday, June 8, 2017, as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich.
Business

June 12, 2017 5:13 AM

Pipeline beneath Straits of Mackinac passes pressure tests

The Associated Press
MACKINAW CITY, Mich.

Pipeline company Enbridge says an oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has passed federally required pressure tests.

The test took place Saturday on one pipeline that's part of Line 5.

Enbridge pumped the line's west segment with water and kept pressure high for 8 hours. Enbridge officials told reporters in a conference call Monday the line is fit for service and no leaks were found.

A second pipeline, called the east segment, will be tested soon.

The pipelines were built in 1953. Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons (19 million imperial gallons) of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A nearly 5 mile (8 kilometer) section, divided into two lines, runs along the bottom of the straits area where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge.

