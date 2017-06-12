Business

June 12, 2017 5:15 AM

Gas prices drop in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices have dropped a bit in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.30. The price in Vermont went down 3.1 cents to $2.33 a gallon and it went down 2.7 cents to $2.27 a gallon in New Hampshire.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 4 cents to $2.33 per gallon. That's a decrease of nearly a penny per gallon during the last month and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

