Business

June 12, 2017 6:55 AM

VELCO gets permit to build data center in Rutland Town

The Associated Press
RUTLAND, Vt.

The Vermont Electric Power Co. has been granted a land use permit to build a $9.2 million data center in Rutland Town.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rimcvQ ) that the permit conditions require the company known as VELCO to monitor possible negative impacts on neighbors from the blasting, such as to foundations and wells.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot data center will house the company's weather analytics system and other computers. Three neighbors of the parcel had asked for a full land use hearing on the project saying their wells had been negatively impacted by earlier VELCO projects.

According to emails filed with the District 1 Environmental Commission, the neighbors then met with VELCO officials and worked out an agreement for testing.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:56

United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse
Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer 1:03

Bias against VA loans frustrates Tacoma homebuyer
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos