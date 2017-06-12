VELCO gets permit to build data center in Rutland Town

The Vermont Electric Power Co. has been granted a land use permit to build a $9.2 million data center in Rutland Town.
The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rimcvQ ) that the permit conditions require the company known as VELCO to monitor possible negative impacts on neighbors from the blasting, such as to foundations and wells.
The nearly 7,000-square-foot data center will house the company's weather analytics system and other computers. Three neighbors of the parcel had asked for a full land use hearing on the project saying their wells had been negatively impacted by earlier VELCO projects.
According to emails filed with the District 1 Environmental Commission, the neighbors then met with VELCO officials and worked out an agreement for testing.
